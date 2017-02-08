WASHINGTON (AP) — Police say officers in southeast Washington, D.C., shot a man who refused to drop a weapon that turned out to be a BB gun.

Police said in a statement Tuesday that officers were flagged down by pedestrians after a robbery and when they approached the suspect, he brandished the weapon. Police say he ignored multiple commands to put it down and officers fired.

The man was taken to a hospital with serious injuries and police say charges are pending against him. Police say a BB gun was recovered at the scene. No officers were injured.

Police did not describe the races of the people involved. The officers involved were placed on routine administrative leave.

Police spokeswoman Margarita Mikhaylova says the officers did have their body cameras activated.