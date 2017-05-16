MAYBROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say a police officer has been shot in an upstate New York village and a suspect is barricaded inside a home.

State police say the officer was shot around 9:20 a.m. Tuesday in the village of Maybrook, 55 miles (88 kilometers) north of New York City.

Details of the officer’s injuries haven’t been released, but Trooper Steven Nevel says the officer is expected to survive.

State police say troopers and a police negotiator are at the scene where a suspect is barricaded inside a home.

No other details have been released.

A man who answered the phone at the Maybrook Police Department says the agency isn’t releasing details.

Maybrook is a village of 3,000 residents just west of Stewart International Airport in nearby Newburgh.