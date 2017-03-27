COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a convicted murderer who barricaded himself in an elevator at a closed mall in South Carolina told police he wanted them to shoot him.
Deputies said 36-year-old James Parrish Jr. shot through windows Sunday evening at a closed store at the Columbia Place Mall and awaited officers in a service elevator.
A police report obtained by The State newspaper (http://bit.ly/2nax9c1 ) says Parrish told Richland County deputies he wanted to die like a man and planned to shoot officers.
Authorities say he pointed a gun at deputies when they stormed the elevator five hours later and he was shot with a stun gun and taken into custody.
Most Read Stories
- The results are in: Here's where the new Dick's Drive-In will be
- Milo Yiannopoulos at UW: A speech, a shooting and $75,000 in police overtime
- Best way to slow aging? Exercise, but not just any kind
- Elon Musk’s SpaceX on brink of `Wright Brothers moment’ with reused rocket
- Alex Tizon, former Seattle Times reporter who won Pulitzer Prize, dies at 57
Court records show Parrish was convicted of second-degree murder in Fayetteville, North Carolina, in 2005 and served 10 years in prison.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.