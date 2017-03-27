COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a convicted murderer who barricaded himself in an elevator at a closed mall in South Carolina told police he wanted them to shoot him.

Deputies said 36-year-old James Parrish Jr. shot through windows Sunday evening at a closed store at the Columbia Place Mall and awaited officers in a service elevator.

A police report obtained by The State newspaper (http://bit.ly/2nax9c1 ) says Parrish told Richland County deputies he wanted to die like a man and planned to shoot officers.

Authorities say he pointed a gun at deputies when they stormed the elevator five hours later and he was shot with a stun gun and taken into custody.

Court records show Parrish was convicted of second-degree murder in Fayetteville, North Carolina, in 2005 and served 10 years in prison.