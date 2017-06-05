MELBOURNE, Australia — Australian police said a shootout Monday in which two men died, three police officers were wounded and a female hostage was freed might be related to Islamic extremism.

Victoria state police Deputy Commissioner Andrew Crisp said police were called to an apartment building in the Melbourne suburb of Brighton in response to reports of an explosion and discovered the body of a man in the lobby. He said police tried to negotiate with a gunman in one of the apartments.

Crisp said the gunman later left the building and shot three officers before police killed him. Two of the wounded police officers were taken to a hospital, and the other was treated at the scene.

The Seven Network television said it had received a phone call from a distressed woman who said she was involved in a hostage situation.

“We asked her more information, at that point a man came on the same line and said ‘This is for IS, this is for al-Qaeda,’ ” Seven news director Simon Pristel said.

“We asked for more information and that’s when he hung up,” Pristel added.

The network immediately called police and passed on the details of the call and the man’s phone number.

Crisp said police had not confirmed the identity of the gunman, and he would not elaborate on the phone call to Seven.

The woman taken hostage was rescued from the apartment and “is safe and well” with investigators, Crisp said.

“Terrorism is one line of inquiry in relation to this matter. It is early days,” Crisp told reporters.