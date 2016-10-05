OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Police are searching for two suspects who they say shot and wounded two Ohio college students during an apparent robbery.

The Miami University students were both shot Tuesday night at a house near the Oxford campus.

The Dayton Daily News (http://bit.ly/2dM6fTx ) reports 23-year-old Volodymyr Kovalenko says he arranged to buy a car for $4,000 that he saw on Craigslist.

Police say the alleged seller and another man drove the vehicle from Cleveland and they met at the Oxford house.

During the transaction, police say one man pulled out a gun and shot 20-year-old Jared Goldhamer in the leg.

Kovalenko says he then tried to get the gun away from the shooter when it went off, hitting him in the leg.

Both victims were taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

___

Information from: Dayton Daily News, http://www.daytondailynews.com