NEW YORK (AP) — A man suspected of robbing banks in New York City and Los Angeles has been arrested.
Police say the man known as the “Coast to Coast Bandit,” 50-year-old Jon Waulters, of Brooklyn, was arrested in New York Wednesday afternoon.
Police say he robbed a bank in Manhattan after leaving another nearby bank empty-handed. He was taken into custody a short time later.
The FBI says Waulters also is linked to a robbery in April at a bank on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles.
Most Read Stories
- Toxic West Seattle home that sparked insane bidding war replaced with $1.2M box house VIEW
- Why the obituary for Eudocia Tomas Pulido didn’t tell the story of her life in slavery
- 'Lola' Pulido lived life of devotion to family
- Dad tries to fathom why son allegedly decapitated his mother
- Alaska Airlines will start passenger flights from Everett’s Paine Field
In that crime, the robber presented a teller a note with threats involving a gun and a knife. Witnesses said he had a possible sunburn and was wearing a New York Yankees cap.
It’s unclear if Waulters has an attorney who can comment on the robbery charges.