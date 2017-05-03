RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina police chief says the workers of a restaurant accused of singing an anti-cop rap song in front of officers didn’t sing it.

Raleigh Police Chief Cassandra Deck-Brown issued a statement Wednesday saying neither the workers nor the manager at a Smithfield’s Chicken ‘N Bar-B-Q in Raleigh sang the N.W.A rap song “F— tha Police” in front of officers as they ate. News outlets initially reported a post on the Raleigh Police Protective Association’s Facebook page last Friday related the incident.

Deck-Brown said two officers did witness a worker make eye contact with them and then mouth the words. She said no other workers were involved, and no one else saw it. She said her department, the restaurant and the entire community “were victims of misinformation and misunderstanding.”

___

This story has been corrected to show there is no period after the A in N.W.A and the name of the song is “F— tha Police.”