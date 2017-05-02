FROSTBURG, Md. (AP) — Authorities say a western Maryland police chief was bitten by a girl he was detaining.
The Cumberland Times-News (http://bit.ly/2p4KtR3 ) reports that it happened Monday when police were called to a Frostburg home for a disorderly girl.
Police say Frostburg Chief Royce Douty was waiting for an ambulance to take the girl to the hospital for an evaluation when she became combative and bit the chief’s forearm.
The girl was taken to the hospital and police say charges are pending in the case. The chief was treated at a hospital and released.
Information from: Cumberland (Md.) Times-News, http://www.times-news.com/timesnew.html
