Nation & World Police chief: 8-year-old student shot in San Bernardino classroom in murder-suicide has died Originally published April 10, 2017 at 3:46 pm Share story By The Associated Press The Associated Press SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — Police chief: 8-year-old student shot in San Bernardino classroom in murder-suicide has died. The Associated Press Email Newsletter Sign-up Custom-curated news highlights, delivered weekday mornings. Email address By signing up you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. Thanks for signing up! View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Next StoryFed Chair Yellen says economy close to achieving Fed goals Previous StoryMan helping at crash scene hit, killed by Calif. highway patrol car
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.