COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Police in Maryland say they have filed murder and assault charges against a suspect in connection with the stabbing death of a college student.

Sean Christopher Urbanski of Severna Park faces charges of first- and second-degree murder as well as first-degree assault for the alleged attack that took place early Saturday.

The University of Maryland Police Department said the 22-year-old Urbanski was arrested after witnesses positively identified him. Urbanski is accused of stabbing to death a Bowie State University student who was visiting the University of Maryland campus.

Police have said the attack appeared to be random and not race-related. The suspect is white and the victim was black.