COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Police in Maryland say they have filed murder and assault charges against a suspect in connection with the stabbing death of a college student.
Sean Christopher Urbanski of Severna Park faces charges of first- and second-degree murder as well as first-degree assault for the alleged attack that took place early Saturday.
The University of Maryland Police Department said the 22-year-old Urbanski was arrested after witnesses positively identified him. Urbanski is accused of stabbing to death a Bowie State University student who was visiting the University of Maryland campus.
Police have said the attack appeared to be random and not race-related. The suspect is white and the victim was black.
Most Read Stories
- Seahawk Michael Bennett escalates criticism of ESPN's Stephen A. Smith
- Why the obituary for Eudocia Tomas Pulido didn’t tell the story of her life in slavery
- What drivers can and cannot do under Washington state's new distracted-driving law
- Student’s pregnancy tests a Christian school’s values
- 3 charged with assault after brutal beating of Metro rider captured on cameras