NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut police are calling for a cease-fire in a Paintball Gun War before something tragic happens.

The New Haven Police Department on Friday issued a warning that many paintball guns resemble assault-style weapons and officers can’t quickly determine if the guns are real when answering emergency calls.

Police this week have responded to a dozen calls about shootings in which paintball and BB guns were involved. They say some of the incidents have resulted in serious injuries and other incidents have led them to engage in dangerous pursuits.

A 10-year-old girl was shot in the head by a BB gun on Thursday.

Police also are concerned the gunbattles being conducted mostly by teenagers involved in turf or gang disputes will escalate into the use of real weapons.