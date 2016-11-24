REDDING, Calif. (AP) — A California mother of two who vanished nearly a month ago was found safe and in stable condition, Shasta County sheriff’s officials reported Thursday without disclosing further details about what happened to her.

Sherri Papini has been reunited with her husband, Keith, and is receiving medical attention at an undisclosed hospital, The Sacramento Bee (http://bit.ly/2fteDaY) reported.

Sheriff’s officials said she’s being interviewed by detectives from the major crimes unit.

Family members previously said they believed the 34-year-old Papini was abducted. They called her a “super mom” who would never abandon her family.

Papini disappeared Nov. 2 after leaving home to jog. Her cellphone and headphones were found near the site where she was last seen.

Her husband reported her missing when she didn’t arrive to pick up their two young children from day care.

Police and dozens of volunteers previously searched an area around Mountain Gate, an unincorporated community near Redding.