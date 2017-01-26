ATLANTA (AP) — Talk about some bad Samaritans.

A woman says she was fighting off a cellphone thief at an Atlanta gas station when she dropped her keys and a group of bystanders stole her car.

Emma Ebosi tells WSB-TV (http://on-ajc.com/2jVam41 ) that a woman attacked her from behind Sunday afternoon and wrestled her phone away.

Ebosi dropped her car keys during the struggle and a group of men grabbed them and drove off in Ebosi’s vehicle. The incident was captured on surveillance video.

Police spokeswoman Officer Lisa Bender says officers believe the car theft was a crime of opportunity and not connected to the cellphone theft.

All four suspects got away.

