LAS VEGAS (AP) — A police report says a man accused of killing one man and wounding another on a double-decker Las Vegas Strip transit bus told detectives he felt threatened by a man who sat near him and was trying to scare him with gunfire.
Rolando Cardenas told detectives following a standoff and his surrender Saturday that he was unemployed and homeless.
He said he thought he heard the large man say he would attack him before he pulled a gun and fired twice.
Police say video on the bus didn’t show any provocation for the shooting, and the man Cardenas described wasn’t injured.
A Montana man was killed and a Las Vegas man was wounded.
Police say Cardenas threw a police robot out of the bus during a four-hour standoff, and fired twice at a SWAT camera before tossing the gun out a window and surrendering.
