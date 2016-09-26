OAKHURST, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a bus carrying students from China was going too fast around a curve when it went off the road and hit a tree near Yosemite National Park, killing a 13-year-old passenger.
California Highway Patrol Officer Kaci Lutz said Monday that the driver hasn’t been cited in the wreck Saturday that happened after the students and their chaperones visited the park.
Lutz says the bus was traveling between 35 and 40 mph when it entered a curve and slid off the road. Lutz says the speed was unsafe for the bus, despite the posted speed limit of 55 mph.
Officials say another 13-year-old girl is hospitalized in critical condition. Others injured in the crash have been released.
Most Read Stories
- Suspect in mall shooting was socially awkward, troubled, former classmates and others say WATCH
- Gun seized in Che Taylor shooting traced to former sheriff’s deputy, officials say WATCH
- Police mistakenly describe Cascade Mall shooting suspect as 'Hispanic'; protests erupt on Twitter
- Mariners stunned by news of the tragic death of Marlins' pitcher Jose Fernandez
- Cancer survivor, 16, among dead at Cascade Mall; victims’ families grieve VIEW
Investigators have interviewed witnesses, and they’re inspecting the bus to rule out mechanical problems.
The bus held 22 people, including the driver, who received minor injuries.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.