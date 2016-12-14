FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Authorities arrested a Florida woman they say cut her boyfriend because he wouldn’t pay for her to have her hair and nails done for her birthday.
Fort Myers police say 32-year-old Crystal Garlin was upset and grabbed a knife as they argued. Police say her boyfriend cut his wrist trying to take the knife away Friday.
The News-Press (http://tinyurl.com/zgvnk5m) reports he declined medical treatment.
Garlin had a different story for police. She says there was an argument outside the home with a relative and that her boyfriend tried to break up the fight, then locked the house and left. Garlin said he cut his hand later trying to climb through a broken window.
Most Read Stories
- Mount St. Helens shakes 120 times within a week as volcano recharges, scientists say
- Seattle must halt plan for more backyard cottages and mother-in-law apartments
- Do the Huskies have any shot at upsetting No. 1 Alabama? 'Definitely,' says USC coach Clay Helton
- McCleary fix? Inslee proposes billions in new taxes to pay teachers
- Boeing cutting output of 777 cash cow, dealing a blow to jobs and revenue
She was charged with battery causing great bodily harm and released.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.