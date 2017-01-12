NEW YORK (AP) — A 12-year-old New York City boy is accused of pulling a gun on a classmate and demanding that she give him her chicken nugget.
Police say the boy first approached the girl inside a McDonald’s in Harlem on Tuesday and asked her for one of her Chicken McNuggets. When the girl refused, police say the boy followed her as she walked to a nearby subway station and pointed a gun at her head, demanding that she give him a nugget.
Police say the girl smacked the gun away and told the boy to leave her alone.
The girl reported the incident to school officials the next day and the boy was taken into police custody for attempted robbery. The gun was not found, and it’s unclear if it was real.
Most Read Stories
- Boeing plans buyouts, layoffs for engineers in first of three cuts for 2017
- Watch: Drone crashes into Space Needle during New Year’s Eve fireworks setup WATCH
- At Trump team’s request, defense nominee Mattis is no-show before House committee
- Facebook Live video spurs hate-crime charges against woman after 'Spanish privilege' rant WATCH
- Woman killed in wrong-way collision with ambulance on I-5
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.