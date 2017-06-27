Share story

By
The Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Police say a 13-year-old boy has died after being shot in the backyard of a Chicago home.

The shooting happened Monday night in the city’s Washington Heights neighborhood. Police say someone fired several shots, striking the boy in the chest.

He was taken to a hospital, where police say he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been reported and police have not released the boy’s name.

