CHICAGO (AP) — Police say a 13-year-old boy has died after being shot in the backyard of a Chicago home.
The shooting happened Monday night in the city’s Washington Heights neighborhood. Police say someone fired several shots, striking the boy in the chest.
He was taken to a hospital, where police say he was pronounced dead.
No arrests have been reported and police have not released the boy’s name.
Most Read Stories
- UW study finds Seattle’s minimum wage is costing jobs
- Costco is testing a new burger in Seattle, and it might remind you of Shake Shack
- Check out the Pike Place Market’s $74M addition: See 360-degree views of the new MarketFront VIEW
- Trump travel ban partly reinstated; fall court arguments set VIEW
- Calling their bluff: A Seattle doctor pegs what the GOP health bill is really about | Danny Westneat