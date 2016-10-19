CHELSEA, Mass. (AP) — Police say a 13-year-old boy was hit by a stray bullet while he was lying in bed inside a Massachusetts apartment.

Chelsea police say the boy was in a third-floor apartment Wednesday night when he was struck in the shoulder by a stray bullet fired from the street.

The boy was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police have not released his name.

The shooting happened near Bunker Hill Community College’s Chelsea Campus. The school says on Twitter that the campus was on lockdown for about 30 minutes due to the incident.

Police say they’re looking for two suspects who fled the scene in an SUV.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.