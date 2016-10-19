CHELSEA, Mass. (AP) — Police say a 13-year-old boy was hit by a stray bullet while he was lying in bed inside a Massachusetts apartment.
Chelsea police say the boy was in a third-floor apartment Wednesday night when he was struck in the shoulder by a stray bullet fired from the street.
The boy was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police have not released his name.
The shooting happened near Bunker Hill Community College’s Chelsea Campus. The school says on Twitter that the campus was on lockdown for about 30 minutes due to the incident.
Most Read Stories
- Woman charged after wild brawl leads captain to turn Bremerton ferry around
- Richard Sherman meltdown? Seahawks say they’ll push through it and stay on course | Larry Stone WATCH
- Seahawks' Pete Carroll on Atlanta asking NFL to review last play: 'We won't send that play in'
- Gas explosion rocks Portland shopping district, injuring 8 VIEW
- FBI recovers sexually exploited children, adults in Washington; 14 people arrested WATCH
Police say they’re looking for two suspects who fled the scene in an SUV.
No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.