BRYAN, Texas (AP) — Authorities in Texas say a hearse was stolen when its driver stopped at a fast-food restaurant and the body in the back later was found dumped on the side of a road.
Police in Bryan, about 90 miles northwest of Houston, say an employee of a funeral home stopped for a bite early Friday and a person jumped into the hearse while it was unattended and drove away.
The body that was in the vehicle was found by a passer-by about an hour and a half later, along with the gurney that it was on.
The body was placed along the side of a rural road a few miles away from the restaurant.
Police say the investigation is ongoing and the hearse remains missing.