SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Police say a South Dakota man detained for questioning in the death of his wife had blood on himself when he asked to use a gas station’s bathroom just hours after her body was found.
Sioux Falls police say 43-year-old Irving Jumping Eagle is considered a person of interest in the death of 33-year-old Alicia Jumping Eagle. He was detained Tuesday but hasn’t been named a suspect or charged in the case.
Alicia Jumping Eagle was reported missing Sunday. Her body was found in a Sioux Falls apartment Monday.
Police allege Irving Jumping Eagle had blood on himself while at a gas station Monday afternoon about 300 miles away near Streeter, North Dakota. He was detained Tuesday in eastern South Dakota’s Deuel County, about 90 miles north of Sioux Falls.
