PIKESVILLE, Md. (AP) — Baltimore County Police say an officer responding to a disturbance call in a Baltimore suburb shot a man with a knife. The man’s condition wasn’t immediately clear.
The department said in a statement early Saturday morning that officers went to an apartment in Pikesville after a reported disturbance. They knocked on the door and a man with a knife in his hand answered.
The statement says that after exchanging words, the man moved toward the officers in a threatening manner and one of the officers fired his gun, striking the man in his upper body.
The man was taken to a hospital, and police said his condition was unknown. He wasn’t immediately identified.
The officer will be placed on routine administrative leave while the shooting is investigated.
