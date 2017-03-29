BLADENSBURG, Md. (AP) — Authorities say a baby sitter is accused of putting an infant’s feet inside a hot pan because she was frustrated by the girl’s crying.
According to court documents, 36-year-old Ismelda Ramos Mendoza of Bladensburg was taken into custody Monday on child abuse charges.
Investigators say Mendoza was babysitting the 6-month-old when she became frustrated with the girl’s crying. Mendoza then placed the infant’s feet in a pan she was using to cook tortillas.
Mendoza told the infant’s mother she did not know what happened to the victim’s feet. Officials say the next day the mother called 911.
Most Read Stories
- Prosecutor reviewing sex-abuse allegations against ‘Deadliest Catch’ star Sig Hansen
- The results are in: Here's where the new Dick's Drive-In will be
- Knife-wielding man in custody after downtown standoff VIEW
- Amazon tries to bag a big chunk of grocery market with Seattle pickup locations WATCH
- Career advice: End affair with boss, then apply for promotion | Dear Carolyn
The infant was taken to the hospital, where she is being treated for second-degree burns.
It’s unclear if Mendoza has an attorney.
___
Information from: WRC-TV, http://nbcwashington.com
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.