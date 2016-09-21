ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta rapper Shawty Lo was killed in a fiery car crash on a freeway near southwest Atlanta, authorities confirmed Wednesday.
The 2016 Audi struck a couple of trees, overturned and burst into flames before dawn Wednesday on Interstate 285 near the exit to Cascade Road, Fulton County Police Cpl. Maureen Smith said. No other vehicles were involved.
The driver was thrown from the car and killed, Smith said. He was later identified by the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office as 40-year-old Carlos Walker, who was known by the stage name Shawty Lo.
Two female passengers in the car were able to escape the wreckage, and were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta with injuries that did not appear life-threatening, Smith said. Their names weren’t immediately released.
In 2008, Shawty Lo was named MySpace Music Rookie of the Year at the BET Hip-Hop Awards. That year, his hit “Dey Know” was among the most-played rap songs on radio stations nationwide.
