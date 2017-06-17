MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, Md. (AP) — Police in Maryland say they have made arrests in the slayings of two teens who were found dead the night before their high school graduation.
Montgomery County police said they would reveal more details at a news conference Saturday night in Gaithersburg.
The teens, 17-year-old Shadi Adi Najjar nad 18-year-old Artem Ziberov, both of Germantown, were scheduled to graduate Tuesday.
But a 911 caller reported hearing shots fired in Montgomery Village on Monday night, and officers found the two dead with gunshot wounds in a parked car.
Most Read Stories
- Amazon to buy Whole Foods for $13.7 billion in bid to become major grocer
- UW professor got it right on Trump. So why is he being ignored? | Danny Westneat
- 2-year-old thinks Seattle bride is a real-life princess -- and the photos go viral
- Seattle’s mega-commuters: We spend more time than ever traveling to work | FYI Guy
- Dramatic video shows Boeing’s two new flight-test airplanes showing off WATCH