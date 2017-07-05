BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Seven people have been arrested outside Baton Rouge Police Department headquarters during a protest on the anniversary of a deadly police shooting in Louisiana’s capital.
Baton Rouge Police Sgt. L’Jean Mckneely Jr. says four men and three women were arrested Wednesday on misdemeanor charges, including resisting an officer, after they entered a barricaded area and refused to leave.
Mckneely says an officer was hurt when he was shot in the forearm by a stun gun. It wasn’t clear who stunned him.
The Advocate reports most of the protesters who marched to police barricades are members of the New Black Panther Party.
Most Read Stories
- Fourth of July 2017: Your guide to fireworks, parades and more in the Seattle area
- Man held on $3M bail in fatal shooting of wife during Uber ride in Queen Anne
- Judge tosses speeding ticket in Seattle school zone over wordy city sign
- Microsoft announces global sales-force, marketing reorganization
- Sen. Maria Cantwell bows to pressure, sets town-hall events in Seattle area
Last summer, nearly 200 protesters were arrested in Baton Rouge after a white officer fatally shot Alton Sterling, a 37-year-old black man, during a struggle outside a convenience store.