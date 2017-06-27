NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Two suspects have made a first court appearance after their arrests in a violent, video-recorded attack and robbery on two Boston-area visitors to New Orleans’ French Quarter.

Police meanwhile searched for two other suspects in the attack, which left one victim severely injured. Police chief Michael Harrison told reporters Tuesday that the victim, Tim Byrne, was in critical condition but no longer on a ventilator after suffering an acute brain injury.

Police identified the two arrested suspects as 21-year-old Dejuan Paul, arrested Monday, and 18-year-old Joshua T. Simmons, arrested Tuesday. Both face second-degree robbery charges. Police were looking for two other suspects.

Online records show the two arrested suspects were ordered held without bond Tuesday by a magistrate judge. They have not entered pleas. Their next court date is Friday.