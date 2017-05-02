HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Officials at an upstate New York college say a lockdown prompted by reports of an armed person on campus was actually a student using a glue gun for an art project.
Colgate University, in Hamilton, issued an alert on Twitter around 8 p.m. Monday saying there was an armed person at the campus center known as the Coop and that law enforcement was searching the building.
The liberal arts school 35 miles southeast of Syracuse also told students to “find a safe space and remain indoors.”
Shortly before midnight, the school said that state police had issued an “all-clear.” Soon afterward, the college announced on its website that police determined a student using a glue gun had been mistakenly reported as carrying a firearm.
Most Read Stories
- Here's how Seattle's May Day rallies and marches unfolded WATCH
- May Day: Here’s what we know about today’s events in Seattle VIEW
- Former Washington Gov. Mike Lowry, table-pounding liberal, dies at 78 VIEW
- ESPN's Todd McShay on Seahawks' draft: 'They killed it' --- and more reaction from draft analysts
- What’s with all the cars with over-tinted windows?
College officials say they’ll investigate the events leading to the lockdown.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.