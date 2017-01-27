CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Police in Charlotte say a man shot and killed by an undercover detective had fired a gun at the officer.

A statement from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said evidence and witness statements showed 28-year-old Josue Javier Diaz fired a .22-caliber revolver at the detective. The gun was recovered at the scene.

According to police, the detective followed another vehicle that collided with his unmarked car and kept going through the east side of the city Thursday. Authorities said the detective reported the hit and run and was requesting assistance when the other driver stopped in front of him. The officer said the driver got out of the car with a gun.

The statement said a .22-caliber bullet was recovered from the detective’s car.

Diaz was Hispanic. The detective is also Hispanic.