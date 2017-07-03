CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Gunshots were fired inside a South Carolina mall after two men got into an argument.
North Charleston police spokesman Spencer Pryor told reporters the two men got into their argument about 5:30 p.m. Monday inside Northwoods Mall. Pryor said the argument occurred in a store, which he couldn’t identify.
After the store worker asked the men to leave, the men exchanged gunfire before they ran. Pryor said the two men apparently left the mall.
No injuries were reported. The mall was placed on lockdown and shoppers were asked to leave as police searched store-to-store for the suspects. There have been no arrests.
