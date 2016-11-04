BURLINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina say vandals have hit a second county’s Republican Party headquarters.
Local media outlets report an obscenity directed at GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump was spray painted on the side of the building housing the Alamance County Republican Party headquarters and also on a banner. The word “Republican” was painted over on the headquarters sign.
Two people who arrived at the headquarters at about 8:40 a.m. Friday discovered the graffiti.
A surveillance camera captured a still photo showing a person nearby, wearing a hoodie.
In mid-October, someone tossed a flammable device through a window at Orange County Republican Party headquarters in Hillsborough, 22 miles east of where the latest incident occurred. No arrests have been made in that case, and the headquarters reopened this week.
