HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Police say a driver who crashed into the vehicle of a Pennsylvania firefighter rushing to the scene of a fatal hoverboard fire was high on the powerful psychedelic drug PCP.

Authorities on Monday added homicide by vehicle charges against 18-year-old Khanyae (KAHN’-yay) Kendall. She was already in the Dauphin County jail on an aggravated assault by vehicle charge and other offenses.

Harrisburg fire officials say Lt. Dennis DeVoe died March 11, a day after Kendall’s vehicle crashed into his as he drove to a fire station to pick up his gear.

The fire was blamed on a recharging hoverboard. The blaze killed two girls.

Kendall remains unable to post $1 million bail and faces a preliminary hearing April 17.

Online court records don’t list an attorney for Kendall.

This story has been corrected to show the hoverboard fire killed two girls, not one.