NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — About a dozen people in New Jersey have become ill after police say they apparently ingested the synthetic marijuana K2.
Police in Newark responded Thursday night to a report of a sick person foaming at the mouth in the city. When they arrived at the scene, they say they found about 12 people experiencing similar symptoms.
They were taken to area hospitals. No fatalities have been reported.
Police say they’re investigating the source and working to identify the distributor of the synthetic marijuana.
Most Read Stories
- What we know about the shooting of 2 Seattle police officers WATCH
- ‘Deadliest Catch’ star Sig Hansen won’t face criminal charges for alleged abuse
- Seattle Mayor Ed Murray denies knowing accuser in sex-abuse lawsuit, who says ‘I have nothing to hide’
- 2 police officers shot in downtown Seattle, 1 suspect dead, 2 in custody WATCH
- Homeowners to pay $440K as the city settles one lawsuit over West Seattle clear-cut
No other information was immediately available.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.