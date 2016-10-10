LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — Investigators from Florida to Tennessee are now searching for a 4-year-old girl they say was taken from her home in central Florida by a longtime family friend.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says it received a “credible report” of a sighting of Rebecca Lewis and 31-year-old West Hogs on Sunday night.
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office in Florida says a park ranger in Campbell County, Tennessee, reported seeing a man and child matching the description of Hogs and Rebecca on Sunday night.
The pair was spotted at a gas station in Forsythe, Georgia, on Saturday evening in a car with a stolen Alabama license plate.
Authorities say Hogs took Rebecca from her home Saturday morning. A 16-year-old sister says she saw Rebecca sleeping about 9 a.m. but when she woke up again 45 minutes later, she was gone.
