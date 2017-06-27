INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Police say a 9-year-old boy has died after being shot at an Indianapolis apartment complex.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says officers responded Monday night to the apartment complex on the city’s north side and a family member took the child to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The circumstances of the shooting are under investigation.

Police Captain Mike Elder says investigators are working to determine how many people were present at the time of the shooting and exactly where at the apartment complex the shooting took place.

The child’s name hasn’t been released. Elder says at least two witnesses are being interviewed.