SAN DIEGO (AP) — Police say officers shot and killed an armed man suspected of shooting eight people Sunday at an apartment complex in San Diego.

The San Diego police chief tells the Union-Tribune (http://bit.ly/2plxCfS ) that police received numerous reports of a man shooting people by a swimming pool at the complex near the University of California, San Diego.

Police Chief Shelley Zimmerman says three officers responded and shot the suspect after he pointed the gun at them.

She said several of the victims are in critical condition. Authorities have not released the names or ages of the victims.

The chief said she didn’t have any information about a motive or the identity of the gunman.