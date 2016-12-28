SOUTH ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Police documents allege a Minnesota elementary school teacher and his husband had sexual contact with eight underage boys over several years.
South St. Paul police released the documents this week following a four-month investigation into teacher Aric Babbitt and his husband, Matthew Deyo. The couple was found dead in August in an apparent murder-suicide in Washington state.
Neither was charged in relation to the abuse allegations.
The deaths came shortly after a 16-year-old boy and his parents went to South St. Paul police to report an ongoing sexual relationship between the teen and the men.
The 134-page investigative file obtained by the St. Paul Pioneer Press (http://bit.ly/2hNJl0d ) shows the case went beyond the teen’s allegations. According to the documents, seven other boys came forward after the 16-year-old’s allegations became public.
