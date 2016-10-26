ROCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Police in New Hampshire say a 7-year-old girl inserted coins into a toy dispenser and received a plastic capsule filled with medications for blood pressure and kidney stones.

Rochester Police Capt. Jason Thomas said Tuesday the girl put a quarter into the machine for the third time at a pizza restaurant on Friday when it spit out a container that had at least three pills where the toy should have been.

Thomas says two of the pills were blood pressure medication; the third was a capsule of medication to treat kidney stones.

He says the machine is owned by an out-of-state vendor. Authorities are working with the vendor to determine how the medications got into the machine.

Thomas says the toy dispensing machines have been removed since the incident.