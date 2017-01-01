MIAMI (AP) — Police say seven people, including three teenagers, were injured in a New Year’s Day shooting in Miami-Dade’s West Little River neighborhood.
The Miami Herald (http://hrld.us/2hEq8Ny ) reports that police say the victims were standing outside a house at around 6 p.m. Sunday when a car pulled and someone inside opened fire.
Police say six of the victims are in stable condition. A 17-year-old is in critical condition.
Police say there may be more than one suspect. A description of the suspect’s vehicle was not given.
Most Read Stories
- Complete coverage: Huskies get outmuscled in 24-7 Peach Bowl loss to Alabama
- Eddie Fisher dies; 5 marriages included Debbie Reynolds, Liz Taylor
- UW's Chris Petersen after loss to Alabama: 'When you step back and look at the big picture, the bar's been moved up' WATCH
- Amazon deploys many more orange robots at warehouses | Sunday Buzz
- Sure, Alabama is better, but Huskies still could have won | Matt Calkins
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.