BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Police in Massachusetts say a 5-year-old girl has died after falling more than 30 feet from the fourth-floor window of an apartment building and landing on concrete.
Brookline Police say the girl had been playing with friends in the suburban Boston apartment when she fell Monday afternoon. Authorities say adults were in the apartment at the time of the fall and the window had a screen.
The girl was taken to Children’s Hospital in Boston with critical injuries.
Police said late Monday that she was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Lt. Philip Harrington says there’s no indication of foul play.