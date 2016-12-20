ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Police say five teenagers are facing murder charges in the death of an Albuquerque carpenter and church deacon who was run down while trying to stop them from stealing his work van.

Authorities said Monday the five suspects are self-proclaimed members of a group that has become increasingly dangerous. The group is suspected in numerous crimes throughout the city, including a fatal drive-by shooting and the killing of a dog during a burglary.

Police spokesman Fred Duran says witnesses and citizens who called in tips helped to identify the suspects in Hector Aguirre’s death.

Aguirre tried to hang onto the windshield wipers of his van as five teens tried to make off with it in September. He didn’t let go until one of them pointed a gun at him.

Aguirre died in November after being in a coma for two months.