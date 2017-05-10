OCEOLA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Police say five people have died in a fiery, two-vehicle crash in southeastern Michigan.

The crash happened late Tuesday in Livingston County’s Oceola Township, about 35 miles (55 kilometers) northwest of Detroit.

The state police post in Brighton says one vehicle ran a stop sign at Michigan highway 59 and collided with another vehicle. One of the vehicles caught fire.

Police said Wednesday that they are working to confirm the identities of those involved and notify relatives of the deceased.