DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (AP) — A man has been arrested after four siblings were killed and their mother critically injured in an attack at their home in suburban Detroit, police said Wednesday.

Dearborn Heights police Capt. Michael Petri told reporters at the scene that officers responded early Wednesday and took a suspect into custody. He said an investigation is ongoing, but that the killings appear to have stemmed “from a domestic violence-type situation.”

Police said the siblings were ages 4, 6, 17 and 19 years, but did not explain how they died. Police didn’t release the age of the wounded woman, who was listed in critical condition. Police have not described the relationship between the man in custody and the family attacked.

Mayor Dan Paletko, speaking near the home, called the killings “a tragedy in every sense of the word.”

Police at the Dearborn Heights station said no one was available to offer updated information early Wednesday, but that a news conference was likely. The Associated Press sent emails seeking information from local and state police, who were assisting on the scene.

Neighbors described the family as quiet and hardworking.

“Just two or three weeks ago, they had a birthday party — balloons and all that stuff out there,” Ronnie Jones told WXYZ-TV. “They’ve been working on the house the last two or three months.”