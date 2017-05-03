NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Authorities say four police officers in Delaware were injured while trying to arrest an Idaho man.

New Castle County Police said in a statement Wednesday that officers responded Tuesday to a report of a man soliciting door-to-door in Newark with a gun in his bag and stopped 22-year-old Dion Brown of Newton, Idaho. Police say when officers tried to take Brown into custody, he fought them.

Police say Brown bit one officer and struck another and a stun gun had little effect on Brown.

Officers from other agencies helped subdue Brown. Police say Brown and the injured officers were treated at a hospital and released.

Police say they didn’t find a gun in Brown’s bag. He’s charged with second-degree assault of a police officer, resisting arrest with force and criminal mischief.