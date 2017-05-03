NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Authorities say four police officers in Delaware were injured while trying to arrest an Idaho man.
New Castle County Police said in a statement Wednesday that officers responded Tuesday to a report of a man soliciting door-to-door in Newark with a gun in his bag and stopped 22-year-old Dion Brown of Newton, Idaho. Police say when officers tried to take Brown into custody, he fought them.
Police say Brown bit one officer and struck another and a stun gun had little effect on Brown.
Officers from other agencies helped subdue Brown. Police say Brown and the injured officers were treated at a hospital and released.
Most Read Stories
- Video: Small plane crashes into street in Mukilteo WATCH
- Five takeaways from John Schneider's radio appearance: A Kam Chancellor extension? Draft day regrets?
- Riots mar May Day in Portland and Olympia. In Seattle? Light up the ‘peace joint’ WATCH
- Here's how Seattle's May Day rallies and marches unfolded WATCH
- Seattle City Council votes to pursue income tax on 'high-end households'
Police say they didn’t find a gun in Brown’s bag. He’s charged with second-degree assault of a police officer, resisting arrest with force and criminal mischief.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.