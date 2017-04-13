CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. (AP) — Police say the bodies of four apparent homicide victims have been found in a Long Island park.
The victims were found in a wooded area near a recreation center in Central Islip (EYE’-slihp).
Suffolk County Assistant Police Commissioner Justin Meyers tells Newsday (http://nwsdy.li/2oCFCsO ) that the victims, all male, “suffered significant trauma.”
He says it appears the homicides occurred recently.
Their discovery comes about a month after the arrest of eight MS-13 gang members in connection with the September killings of two teenage girls in nearby Brentwood.
However, it’s not clear whether the latest incident is related to gang violence.
Information from: Newsday, http://www.newsday.com
