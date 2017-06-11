NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio (AP) — Three women have been found dead at a home in Ohio.
Police say a family friend found the mother and her two adult daughters Sunday night at a home in North Royalton, south of Cleveland.
Police say it appears all three of the women suffered gunshot wounds. Authorities have not released their names.
A motive for the shooting remains unclear. No arrests have been made.
North Royalton police and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation are investigating.