PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Police in Rhode Island say they’re searching for three suspects who attacked a woman while wearing clown masks.
Police say the three men showed up at the woman’s Providence home Tuesday night and were calling her name. The woman was attacked after she opened her door.
A police report says the woman fought off her attackers and they fled. A clown mask and a baseball hat left at the scene were seized as evidence by police.
The woman suffered minor injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.
