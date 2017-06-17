NORTH AMITYVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — Police say three churches on Long Island have been vandalized with Satanic graffiti.
Suffolk County police say someone spray-painted the graffiti on the three churches between Friday night and Saturday morning.
They were Shaw Temple A.M.E. Zion Church, Zion Gospel Church and Amityville Full Gospel Tabernacle.
Zion Gospel’s spiritual leader, Willard Price, tells Newsday (http://nwsdy.li/2tAozqw ) that he will pray for the individual who vandalized his church.
Price said he would remove the graffiti in time for Sunday services.