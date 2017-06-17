NORTH AMITYVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — Police say three churches on Long Island have been vandalized with Satanic graffiti.
Suffolk County police say someone spray-painted the graffiti on the three churches between Friday night and Saturday morning.
They were Shaw Temple A.M.E. Zion Church, Zion Gospel Church and Amityville Full Gospel Tabernacle.
Zion Gospel’s spiritual leader, Willard Price, tells Newsday (http://nwsdy.li/2tAozqw ) that he will pray for the individual who vandalized his church.
Most Read Stories
- UW professor got it right on Trump. So why is he being ignored? | Danny Westneat
- 2-year-old thinks Seattle bride is a real-life princess -- and the photos go viral
- Dramatic video shows Boeing’s two new flight-test airplanes showing off WATCH
- Seattle police release ‘Deadliest Catch’ star Sig Hansen’s arrest video: ‘I suppose I gotta pay the piper’ WATCH
- SUV goes off cliff near Mount Rainier National Park; 1 dead
Price said he would remove the graffiti in time for Sunday services.