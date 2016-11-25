PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say a 2-year-old boy has been shot in the chest by his 4-year-old cousin.

Police say the shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. Thursday when the two boys were playing with a gun in a home in north Philadelphia.

The 2-year-old was being treated Thursday night at St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children and was listed in critical condition.

Police say the boy’s mother and her boyfriend were home when the shooting occurred.

A gun was recovered.

___

This story has been corrected to show that child was being treated Thursday night, not Sunday.